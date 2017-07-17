Ed Sheeran makes his "Game of Thrones" debut

Ed Sheeran finally made his Westeros debut on the season premiere of "Game of Thrones" Sunday night -- and he did it singing.

The "Shape of You" singer popped up midway through the episode as a member of a team of Lannister soldiers stopping along their trek to enjoy some rabbit by a warm fire. Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) happens upon their camp and first notices them when she hears Sheeran's character singing.

"For hands of gold are always cold, but a woman's hands are warm," Sheeran's character sings.

"It's a pretty song, I've never heard it before," Arya says.

"It's a new one," Sheeran responds.

ET caught up with Sheeran last month at the Songwriters Hall of Fame's 48th Annual Induction and Awards Gal, and he dished on his quick, yet memorable cameo.

"I just know the scene I did, I did with Maisie, and it's decent. I like it," Sheeran previously told ET when asked about his participation in the hit HBO show. "Nothing exciting happens in this scene, we just have a conversation and that's kind of it."

"People will just be like, 'Oh... oh, all right,'" he said. "It's not an integral part of it at all. I'm just like, in it."