“Downton Abbey” movie going into production next year

Fans of "Downton Abbey" hungry for more upstairs-downstairs drama are in luck, as a movie is in the works, with production likely to begin in 2018.

Michael Edelstein, president at NBCUniversal International Studios, said Wednesday that the studio hopes to assemble the 20 cast members from the popular British TV series -- which aired in the U.S. on PBS -- for a feature film reunion.

"There's a movie in the works. It's been in the works for some time," Edelstein said in Singapore at the debut of a traveling exhibition focused on the series. "We are working on getting the script right, and then we've got to figure out how to get the [cast] together. Because as you know, people go on and do other things. But we're hopeful to make a movie sometime next year."

Emmy-winning series creator Julian Fellowes certainly seemed keen on the idea. "I think we've got a film in us. I hope it happens," he said.