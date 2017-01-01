​Download screenplays of award contenders

With Hollywood’s awards season in full force, many studios have posted pdf files of screenplays online as part of their marketing for Oscar and guild award consideration, offering students of screenwriting a wealth of material to devour.

While not every studio makes scripts publicly accessible, many of this year’s most acclaimed films are represented in the list of links below. If you wish to sample them, hurry -- they may disappear off the web once the deadline for submitting Academy Award ballots has passed.

And beware spoilers!



Screenplays:

“Anthropoid” (Bleecker Street) -- Screenplay by Sam Ellis and Anthony Frewin

“Arrival” (Paramount) -- Screenplay by Eric Heisserer; Based on “Story of Your Life” by Ted Chiang

“The Birth of a Nation” (Fox Searchlight) -- Screenplay by Nate Parker; story by Nate Parker & Jean McGianni Celestin

“Bridget Jones’s Baby” (Universal) -- Screenplay by Helen Fielding and Dan Mazer and Emma Thompson; Based on the characters and story created by Helen Fielding

“Captain Fantastic” (Bleecker Street) -- Screenplay by Matt Ross

“The Comedian” (Sony Pictures Classics) -- Screenplay by Art Linson & Jeff Ross and Richard Lagravenese and Lewis Friedman; Story by Art Linson

“Denial” (Bleecker Street) -- Screenplay by David Hare, based on the book “History on Trial” by Deborah E. Lipstadt

“Elle” (Sony Pictures Classics) -- Screenplay by David Birke, based on the novel “Oh…” by Philippe Djian

“Equity” (Sony Pictures Classics) -- Screenplay by Amy Fox; Story by Sarah Megan Thomas, Alysia Reiner and Amy Fox

“Eye in the Sky” (Bleecker Street) -- Screenplay by Guy Hibbert

“Fences” (Paramount) -- Screenplay by August Wilson, based upon his play

“The Founder” (Weinstein Company) -- Screenplay by Robert Siegel

“The Girl on the Train” (Universal) -- Screenplay by Erin Cressida Wilson; Adapted from the novel by Paula Hawkins

“Gold” (Weinstein Company) -- Screenplay by Patrick Massett & John Zinman

“Hail, Caesar!” (Universal) -- Screenplay by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

“Hell or High Water” (CBS Films) -- Screenplay by Taylor Sheridan

“The Hollars” (Sony Pictures Classics) -- Screenplay by James C. Strouse

“I Saw the Light” (Sony Pictures Classics) -- Screenplay by Marc Abraham

“Jackie” (Fox Searchlight) -- Screenplay by Noah Oppenheim

“Julieta” (Sony Pictures Classics) -- Screenplay by Pedro Almodóvar

“Kubo and the Two Strings” (Focus Features) -- Screenplay by Marc Haimes and Chris Butler; Story by Shannon Tindle and Marc Haimes

“Land of Mine” (Sony Pictures Classics) -- Screenplay by Martin Zandvliet

“Lion” (Weinstein Company) -- Screenplay by Luke Davies, adapted from “A Long Way Home” by Saroo Brierley

“Love & Friendship” (Amazon Studios) -- Screenplay by Whit Stillman, adapted from Jane Austen’s unfinished novella

“Loving” (Focus Features) -- Screenplay by Jeff Nichols

“Maggie’s Plan” (Sony Pictures Classics) -- Screenplay by Rebecca Miller, based on a story by Karen Rinaldi

“Manchester by the Sea” (Amazon Studios) -- Screenplay by Kenneth Lonergan

“The Meddler” (Sony Pictures Classics) -- Screenplay by Lorene Scafaria

“Miles Ahead” (Sony Pictures Classics) -- Screenplay by Steven Baigelman & Don Cheadle

“A Monster Calls” (Focus Features) -- Screenplay by Patrick Ness; Based on the novel “A Monster Calls” by Patrick Ness, inspired by an idea from Siobhan Dowd

“Moonlight” (A24) -- Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Based on “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue” by Tarell Alvin McCraney

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2” (Universal) -- Screenplay by Nia Vardalos

“Nocturnal Animals” (Focus Features) -- Screenplay by Tom Ford; Based upon the novel “Tony and Susan” by Austin Wright

“The Red Turtle” (Sony Pictures Classics) -- Screenplay by Michael Dudok De Wit

“The Secret Life of Pets” (Universal) -- Screenplay by Cinco Paul & Ken Daurio and Brian Lynch

“Silence” (Paramount) -- Screenplay by Jay Cocks & Martin Scorsese, based upon the novel by Shusaku Endo

“Sing” (Universal) -- Screenplay by Garth Jennings

“Sing Street” (Weinstein Company) -- Screenplay by John Carney

“Sully” (Warner Brothers) -- Screenplay by Todd Komarnicki, based on the book “Highest Duty: My Search For What Really Matters” by Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger III and Jeffrey Zaslow

“Toni Erdmann” (Sony Pictures Classics) -- Screenplay by Maren Ade

“20th Century Women” (A24) -- Screenplay by Mike Mills

“Zootopia” (Walt Disney) -- Original screenplay by Jared Bush & Phil Johnston; Story by Byron Howard, Rich Moore, Jared Bush, Jim Reardon, Josie Trinidad, Phil Johnston and Jennifer Lee