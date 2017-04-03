Doris Day learns she is two years older than she thought

Happy 95th birthday, Doris Day!

Of course, the screen legend thought she’d be celebrating her 93rd birthday today, but that was before the Associated Press did some digging.

According to a copy of the actress’ birth certificate obtained from Ohio’s Office of Vital Statistics, Day was born on April 3, 1922.

“We get this question a lot, looks like we finally have the answer,” the actress’ spokesperson, Charley Cullen Walters, told the Hollywood Reporter. “The story I have heard the most is that at one point Doris was up for a role when quite young and her age may have been miswritten on the audition form. We don’t know if that’s correct, but if so it could’ve simply stuck for all these years.”

As for the birthday girl herself, she’s taking it in stride.

“I’ve always said that age is just a number and I have never paid much attention to birthdays,” Day said in a statement. “But it’s great to finally know how old I really am.”