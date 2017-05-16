Docs: Suspect revealed motive after remains found encased in concrete in park

LAS VEGAS -- A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of human remains encased in concrete in a remote part of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, police in Las Vegas say.

Edward Bedrusian was ordered held without bail Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon, reports the Las Vegas Review Journal. His attorney, Patricia Erickson, told the paper she did not have any information about the allegations.

The concrete and remains were found May 2, covered with a tarp and dirt after park employees noticed a foul smell in a desert area near the Colorado River cliff-jumping site Nelson's Landing.

The Clark County coroner says identification of the remains and a cause of death is pending. But according to an arrest report obtained by CBS affiliate KLAS, officials have identified the victim as Jon Ernest Gomez. Bedrusian allegedly admitted he killed Gomez, who went by the nickname "Rabbit," on Nov. 28 last year by hitting him in the head with a sledgehammer and shooting him in the head, the documents say.

Bedrusian allegedly told friends Gomez had held him hostage for a few days in his own home, and he killed him when he was trying to escape, the documents say. He then allegedly buried the remains in the recreation area.

Bedrusian allegedly sold the truck he used to transport the body, but police were able to locate it and found blood in the trunk. Police also searched Bedrusian's home, were more blood evidence was found, the station reports.

Police say Bedrusian also uses the last names Bedrosian and Coleman. He is due back in court on June 13.