AP January 4, 2017, 11:32 AM

“Django” to open the 2017 Berlin Film Festival

People walk past a statue of the Berlinale bear ahead of the 66th Berlinale international film festival on February 9, 2016 in Berlin, Germany.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

BERLIN -- The Berlin International Film Festival has chosen “Django,” a French film about jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt directed by Etienne Comar, to open this year’s edition next month.

Festival organizers said Wednesday that the world premiere of “Django” will open the event on Feb. 9. It’s the first movie directed by Comar, who made his name as a screenwriter and producer on films including “Of Gods and Men” and “My King.”

The movie centers on Reinhardt’s flight from Nazi-occupied Paris in 1943. Festival director Dieter Kosslick said that “constant danger, flight and the atrocities committed against his family could not make him stop playing.”

The festival’s top Golden Bear prize will be awarded Feb. 18 by a jury under Dutch director Paul Verhoeven.

