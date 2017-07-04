Dixie Chicks’ Natalie Maines files for divorce

Natalie Maines is back on the market.

The Dixie Chicks singer filed for divorce from her husband of 17 years, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and "Heroes" star Adrian Pasdar, according to TMZ.

"It's a private family matter," Maines' rep said in a statement.

Maines and Pasdar first met at bandmate Emily Robison's wedding, where Maines was a bridesmaid and Pasdar was a groomsmen. They were married at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in 2000 and have two sons -- 16-year-old Jackson Slade and 13-year-old Beckett Finn.

Maines reportedly requested joint custody.

The Dixie Chicks were most recently in the spotlight at last year's Country Music Awards, where they shared the stage with Beyonce for a rendition of her "Lemonade" track "Daddy Lessons."