David Cantin and Dina Manzo, "Real Housewives" star, beaten in Holmdel, N.J. home invasion

HOLMDEL, N.J. -- "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Dina Manzo was one of two people violently attacked during a home invasion in New Jersey Saturday night, sources tell CBS New York.

The incident happened at around 10:54 p.m. just as Bravo television star Manzo and a man identified by sources to CBS New York as David Cantin were returning to Cantin's home in Holmdel.

As they walked through the front door, they encountered two suspects who were already in the house, the station reports.

One of the two reportedly attacked Cantin with a baseball bat. The other punched Manzo repeatedly.

Manzo, 46, and Cantin, 37, were tied up as the home invaders – who had their faces covered – stole cash and jewelry from the home before fleeing.

They were eventually able to free themselves and call police.

Both were taken to a hospital for treatment. Cantin reportedly suffered significant facial injuries including a broken nose, and Manzo also suffered facial injuries.

Both have since been released from the hospital.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call Holmdel Township Police at (732) 946-2820 or the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at (800) 533-7443.