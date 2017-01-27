Royal Mail honors David Bowie with 10 commemorative stamps

The U.K.’s Royal Mail is celebrating the life and career of David Bowie with a collection of 10 commemorative stamps.

Bowie, who died a year ago at 69 after a battle with cancer, will be remembered with six stamps devoted to his albums and four commemorating some of his most iconic concerts.

The set includes album cover artwork from “Hunky Dory,” “Aladdin Sane,” “Heroes,” “Let’s Dance,” “Earthling” and Bowie’s last record, “Blackstar,” which was released days before his death.

“For five decades, David Bowie was at the forefront of contemporary culture and has influenced successive generations of musicians, artists, designers and writers,” Royal Mail spokesman Philip Parker said in a statement. “Royal Mail’s stamp issue celebrates this unique figure and some of his many celebrated personas.”

We're releasing a set of @DavidBowieReal #SpecialStamps featuring some of his most iconic albums and shows. Preorder https://t.co/PyI8n2ds3s pic.twitter.com/xjhgkDx15b — Royal Mail Stamps (@RoyalMailStamps) January 25, 2017

Here’s a look at six of the stamps in more detail, celebrating Bowie’s groundbreaking albums.

This #SpecialStamp features Bowie’s 4th album #HunkyDory, one of Time’s Magazines 100 best albums of all time https://t.co/PyI8n2ds3s pic.twitter.com/i2foWmRNFA — Royal Mail Stamps (@RoyalMailStamps) January 25, 2017

#Heroes was Bowie’s 12th album, and the track title is one of his most recognizable and loved songs to date. https://t.co/PyI8n2ds3s pic.twitter.com/EqUpE56mes — Royal Mail Stamps (@RoyalMailStamps) January 25, 2017

This #SpecialStamp features the cover of #Bowie’s 18th album ‘Let’s Dance’, his most successful release to date https://t.co/PyI8n2ds3s pic.twitter.com/KfDtxIeNDn — Royal Mail Stamps (@RoyalMailStamps) January 25, 2017

His 20th studio album, #Earthling was released in 1977 and is one of #Bowie’s most electronic works https://t.co/PyI8n2ds3s pic.twitter.com/kL7FJdDFhi — Royal Mail Stamps (@RoyalMailStamps) January 25, 2017

Bowie’s final studio album was released on 8th Jan 2016, the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death. https://t.co/PyI8n2ds3s pic.twitter.com/mjRdD0poPQ — Royal Mail Stamps (@RoyalMailStamps) January 25, 2017

The Bowie stamps will be released March 14 and are available for pre-order.