Royal Mail honors David Bowie with 10 commemorative stamps

The U.K.’s Royal Mail is celebrating the life and career of David Bowie with a collection of 10 commemorative stamps.
Bowie, who died a year ago at 69 after a battle with cancer, will be remembered with six stamps devoted to his albums and four commemorating some of his most iconic concerts.
The set includes album cover artwork from “Hunky Dory,” “Aladdin Sane,” “Heroes,” “Let’s Dance,” “Earthling” and Bowie’s last record, “Blackstar,” which was released days before his death.
“For five decades, David Bowie was at the forefront of contemporary culture and has influenced successive generations of musicians, artists, designers and writers,” Royal Mail spokesman Philip Parker said in a statement. “Royal Mail’s stamp issue celebrates this unique figure and some of his many celebrated personas.”
Here’s a look at six of the stamps in more detail, celebrating Bowie’s groundbreaking albums.
The Bowie stamps will be released March 14 and are available for pre-order.