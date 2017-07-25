Teen father arrested after leaving 16-day-old son in parking lot, police say

SUISUN CITY, Calif. -- A newborn was in critical but stable condition Tuesday after his teenage father abandoned him in a Northern California strip-mall parking lot, police said.

The father, Daniel Mitchell, 18, drove into the lot in Suisun City on Monday, removed a car seat holding the 16-day-old boy, put it on the ground and left, police said after viewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses.

Employees at a nearby barbershop told officers that they first noticed a baby carrier, and after investigating further, realized a child was inside, CBS San Francisco reports.

After speaking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance video from the area, officers identified the suspect as 18-year-old suspect and the vehicle's license plate, the station writes.

Mega Smoke Shop via CBS San Francisco

He was involved in a hit-and-run crash and hospitalized later Monday in nearby Fairfield, and police found him there and confirmed he was the father.

Police arrested Mitchell on suspicion of child endangerment, child abandonment, committing a felony while free on bail and misdemeanor possession of suspected cocaine.

Police said they have found and interviewed the boy's mother, but she is not considered a suspect.

The baby was airlifted to a children's hospital.

The infant was released from the hospital and placed in protective custody.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sousa at (707) 421-7361 or Solano County Crime Stoppers at (707) 644-7867.