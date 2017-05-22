Cummings says Flynn lied about info provided in security clearance

The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee says documents he's reviewed suggest that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn lied to federal security clearance investigators about the source of payments he received from a Russian state-sponsored television network.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland says Flynn told the investigators during an early 2016 security clearance review that a trip to Moscow was "funded by U.S. companies." Cummings says the actual source of the funds was "the Russian media propaganda arm, RT."

"[T]he Oversight Committee has in our possession documents that appear to indicate that General Flynn lied to the investigators who interviewed him in 2016 as part of his security clearance renewal," Cummings wrote.

"Specifically, the Committee has obtained a Report of Investigation dated March 14, 2016, showing that General Flynn told security clearance investigators that he was paid by 'U.S. companies' when he traveled to Moscow in December 2015 to dine at a gala with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The actual source of the funds for General Flynn's trip was not a U.S. company, but the Russian media propaganda arm, RT."

Cummings made the statements in a letter to Rep. Jason Chaffetz, the Utah Republican and chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

Cummings' comments came as Flynn sent his own letter saying he would not comply with the Senate Intelligence Committee's subpeona seeking documents, and would instead invoke his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination.

The Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Sen. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, said they were "disappointed" with Flynn's decision to "disregard the Committee's subpoena request for documents relevant and necessary" to the investigation.

"We will vigorously pursue General Flynn's testimony and his production of any and all pertinent materials pursuant to the Committee's authorities," the Senators said in a statement.