Cuba Gooding Jr. pays tribute to his father, Cuba Gooding Sr., on Instagram

Cuba Gooding Jr. paid tribute to his late father, Cuba Gooding Sr., with a throwback photo on Instagram.

The soul singer was found dead in his car Thursday afternoon in Woodland Hills, California. Gooding Sr. was part of the 1970s Grammy-nominated soul group The Main Ingredient. Their most famous song was the hit “Everybody Plays the Fool.”

Gooding Jr. posted a photo of the album cover for The Main Ingredient’s “Greatest Hits” album with the simple caption “Eternal...”

Eternal... A post shared by Cuba Gooding Jr (@cubagoodingjr) on Apr 20, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

A death investigation is underway after the 72-year-old’s body was found in his Jaguar around 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, Los Angeles police confirmed.

In addition to Cuba Gooding Jr., Gooding Sr. is survived by his wife, Shirley, and their three other children, sons Tommy and Omar and daughter April.



Omar later released a statement to ET, saying, “We ask that everyone respect our privacy at this time. Thank you.”