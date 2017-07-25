Court docs: Planet Fitness attack suspect accused victim's ex-boyfriend of theft

DOVER, N.H. -- A court document says a man charged with punching a woman 39 times outside a Planet Fitness gym in New Hampshire had accused her ex-boyfriend of taking his safe that contained thousands of dollars.

Police arrested 22-year-old Jordan Lamonde, of Portsmouth, on Monday, in connection with the June 12 attack on 18-year-old Erin McCarthy as she was leaving her job at the gym. Gym surveillance video showed a man getting out of his car coming up behind McCarthy and hitting her as she's about to get into her car.

Police said Lamonde waited for McCarthy for nearly the entirety of her eight-hour shift before the attack.

In a police affidavit, McCarthy's ex-boyfriend said he had been good friends with Lamonde until the accusation. McCarthy, who was not seriously hurt, told CBS Boston on Tuesday she believes the attack was revenge for the dispute Lamonde had with her ex-boyfriend.

"I'm very careful of who I hang out with now, considering my ex put me in that situation," McCarthy said.

According to CBS Boston, a tipster told police she heard Lamonde complaining that someone stole $30,000 from him.

Lamonde later denied knowing the ex-boyfriend; it wasn't known if the ex-boyfriend was charged with a crime.

Lamonde waived arraignment in Dover on Tuesday on a second-degree assault charge; his lawyer's name wasn't immediately known. McCarthy told CBS Boston she attended the court hearing because she wanted to see justice served.

CBS Boston reports Lamonde posted a $150,000 cash bail and was ordered to wear a GPS monitoring unit and submit to random drug testing.