One-armed clown wielding machete arrested in Maine

HOLLIS, Maine -- Police in Maine arrested a 31-year-old man after he was reported wearing a clown mask and wielding a machete, CBS affiliate WGME-TV reports.

Residents called police to report sightings of the man around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, but he hid in the woods before troopers arrived. The suspect managed to elude officers for an hour before police noticed him exiting the woods.

Corey Berry, 31, of Hollis was arrested by Maine State Police. He was charged with criminal threatening and taken to York County Jail. Police said Berry duct taped the machete to his amputated arm.

Police also said Berry was reportedly intoxicated and told officers he wanted to mimic the clown sightings reported across the U.S.

Berry was released after posting $200 bail.