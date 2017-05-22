Cops: Virginia man, 80, shoots neighbor dead over property dispute

SPOTSYLVANIA, VA. -- An 80-year-old Virginia man has been arrested for fatally shooting his neighbor over a property dispute, reports CBS affiliate WUSA9.

Larry Keith Johnston, of Spotsylvania, is being charged with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office.

Deputies day Johnston fatally shot his neighbor Saturday after the two argued. They reportedly were involved in an "ongoing feud over the property boundary."

Deputies found the 65-year-old victim lying in his driveway, WUSA9 reports. He died from a single gunshot to the chest.

Johnston was taken into custody after deputies found him at his home.

The victim had a landscaping crew doing lawn maintenance in the yard when the incident happened, deputies say.