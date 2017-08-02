Cops: Man who said wife drowned in pool charged with murder

WOODBURY, N.J. — The husband of a New Jersey woman found dead in her swimming pool on June 17 has been charged with her murder, reports CBS Philly.

Gloucester County Prosecutor Sean Dalton said at a press conference Wednesday that Norman Long killed his wife Michelle in their home, dragged her still-clothed body to the family's pool, and then drove to a restaurant for a takeout food order.

The South Jersey Times reports that after Norman Long, 51, returned from the local Applebee's, he called police and said his wife had drowned. An autopsy, however, reportedly determined the death was a homicide.

When police arrived they found Michelle Long, 47, floating in the pool, dead from blunt force trauma to her head and neck. It is not clear what caused the injuries.

Following his arrest Tuesday, the self-employed construction contractor was taken to the Anne Klein Forensic Center in Trenton for a psychiatric evaluation.

Brittany Maguire, Michelle Long's daughter, said during the press conference that she is happy that authorities have someone in custody.

"My mom was truly just the greatest person in the world. She was the best mimi, she became a grandmother a year ago. Our nephew's first birthday was July 1 and we celebrated without her. We're just glad that the person that did this is now caught and we miss her so much," she said.