Cops: 80-year-old robbed while visiting husband's grave

LAWRENCE, Mass. -- Police arrested a man after they said he stole an 80-year-old woman's purse Tuesday morning as she was cleaning up her husband's grave site, reports CBS Boston.

Police say Christopher Ansara, 32, he came up from behind Anne Ogden at St. Mary-Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Lawrence around 10:30 a.m, and took off with her purse, which had been sitting on the ground.

Ogden told the station that she has been visiting her late grandmother and then her late husband at this cemetery for almost 76 years. She keeps up planted geraniums at their burial plots.

"I haven't missed a year, and this was the first year I had a problem, and I always went alone," said Ogden.

She believed that the thief knew exactly what he was doing.

"Take the money out and leave the bag," Ogden pleaded with the man.

Lawrence police via WBZ

She had reportedly just gone to the bank and had almost $1000 with her. But Ogden told the station that she was more upset about $80 of it, including $20 she took from her husband's wallet after he died.

"I took $20 dollars out. I did the same with my mother, my aunt Julie and my godmother Anna," said Ogden. "Cause I felt they'll always be with me, that's what I wanted back."

Police said Ansara confessed to stealing the purse at the Lawrence Police Station.

Ogden's purse was returned but not the valuable items, including her sense of safety. She explained that she will not be going back alone.

"I've had a good life until this, what are you going to do?" said Ogden.

She added that she is sharing her story so other people don't make the same mistake, especially as more people visit cemeteries for the Memorial Day weekend.