2 men face hate crime charges after noose found outside middle school

CROFTON, Md. -- Two men already charged in connection with a noose found outside of a Maryland middle school are now facing hate crime charges.

According to the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney, prosecutors are charging Conner Prout, of Crofton, and John Havermann, of Pasadena, with harassing/committing a crime upon a person because of the person's race/religion and related conspiracy charges.

The 19-year-olds are already charged with trespassing, disturbing school operations and disorderly conduct.

But attorneys for the pair say their clients aren't guilty of a hate crime, the Capital reports.

Authorities say a teacher first spotted the noose hanging from a light at Crofton Middle School on May 11.

CBS Baltimore reports that surveillance video, combined with no shortage of tips from the public, led police to identify the suspects quickly.

Prout's attorney Richard Trunnell tells The Associated Press it was "an immature prank," and "there was no intent toward hate."

The incident sparked a lot of concern from police and the community.