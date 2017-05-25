CBS/AP May 25, 2017, 5:27 PM

2 men face hate crime charges after noose found outside middle school

Conner Prout and John Havermann will be prosecuted on charges of harassing/committing a crime upon a person because of that person's race/religion. The 19-year-olds were arrested after a noose was found outside a middle school in Maryland. 

CBS Baltimore

CROFTON, Md. -- Two men already charged in connection with a noose found outside of a Maryland middle school are now facing hate crime charges. 

According to the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney, prosecutors are charging Conner Prout, of Crofton, and John Havermann, of Pasadena, with harassing/committing a crime upon a person because of the person's race/religion and related conspiracy charges. 

The 19-year-olds are already charged with trespassing, disturbing school operations and disorderly conduct. 

But attorneys for the pair say their clients aren't guilty of a hate crime, the Capital reports.   

Authorities say a teacher first spotted the noose hanging from a light at Crofton Middle School on May 11. 

CBS Baltimore reports that surveillance video, combined with no shortage of tips from the public, led police to identify the suspects quickly. 

Prout's attorney Richard Trunnell tells The Associated Press it was "an immature prank," and "there was no intent toward hate."     

The incident sparked a lot of concern from police and the community.   

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in U.S.

Popular