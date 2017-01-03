Coachella lineup 2017 includes Beyonce, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar

Beyonce fans will be heading into the California desert this spring, as the “Lemonade” singer is headlining this year’s Coachella Valley music festival.

The Grammy-winning artist will top the bill of the Saturday night shows for Coachella’s two weekends in April, with Radiohead leading Friday night and Kendrick Lamar headlining Sunday.

The jam-packed three-day lineup also features Lorde, who hasn’t released a new album in nearly four years and hasn’t toured since 2014, as well as Father John Misty, Bon Iver, DJ Khaled, Tove Lo, Future Islands and New Order.

Among to more out-of-left-field performers on the bill? Composer Hans Zimmer, whose work includes “The Dark Knight” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.” He won an Oscar in 1994 for his work on “The Lion King.” Zimmer will perform on Day 3 of the festival, alongside Lamar, Khaled, Toots and the Maytals and Devendra Banhart, among others.

The 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be held in Indio, California over two weekends, April 14-16 and April 21-23, with each of the three lineups appearing each weekend.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 11 a.m. PST.