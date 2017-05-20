Cloud Computing wins Preakness Stakes, dashing Always Dreaming's chances for Triple Crown

BALTIMORE -- Cloud Computing pulled away from the competition to win the 142nd Preakness Stakes on Saturday in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ridden by jockey Javier Castellano, 13-1 long shot Cloud Computing ran 1 3/16 miles in 1:55.98.

Less than an hour before post time, Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming was the 7-5 favorite for the Preakness, as trainer Todd Pletcher looked to win his fourth consecutive race.

Classic Empire dueled with Always Dreaming throughout most of the race before taking the lead turning for home. It looked as if Classic Empire was going to win, but Cloud Computing came after him on the outside and beat him to the wire.

Senior Investment, a 30-1 shot, finished third. Lookin At Lee was fourth.

Classic Empire, who finished fourth two weeks ago at Churchill Downs, was the 2-1 second choice followed by Derby runner-up Lookin At Lee at 8-1 and Conquest Mo Money at 9-1. Every other horse in the field had double-digit odds to win.

The racetrack was listed as muddy after Friday's rainstorm. After three straight days of 90-degree weather, Saturday's high was 66 degrees.

Country singer Sam Hunt and electro pop producer Zedd co-headlined the pre-race concert under cloudy skies. Good Charlotte was also on the bill.