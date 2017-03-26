1 dead, more than a dozen injured in Cincinnati nightclub shooting

CINCINNATI -- One person died and more than a dozen people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday at a Cincinnati nightclub, police said.

Cincinnati’s police chief, Eliot Isaac, said shots were fired by multiple people inside the Cameo club. He said at a news conference Sunday that the initial investigation indicates that several Cincinnati area men were in a dispute, leading to the gunfire.

Paul Neudigate, assistant police chief of the Cincinnati Police Department, said earlier that there are no indications the incident was terrorism-related.

Cameo has a history of gun violence, including a shooting inside the club on New Year’s Day in 2015 and one in the parking lot that September, city manager Harry Black said.

Capt. Kim Williams said there was “just a lot of chaos, obviously, when shots were fired.”

“Saturday night, it is a very young crowd. We have had incidents here in the past, but this is by far the worst,” she said.



Several officers were working security detail at the club and performed first aid and tried to revive the person who died, Williams said.

The person killed was identified as 27-year-old O’Bryan Spikes.

Isaac said that 16 people in total were shot, CBS affiliate WKRC reports. Victims were taken to four area hospitals. Some of those who were shot drove themselves to area hospitals and others were taken by ambulance.

Among the injured, five were treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and released, hospital spokeswoman Kelly Martin said. She said two people were in critical condition and another two were listed in stable condition. She had no details on the types of injuries or the ages of the victims.

Authorities were interviewing several witnesses, but Williams said a lot of the club goers had left.



“The biggest problem when you have a large crowd like this and the shots ring out, a lot of the witnesses disappear,” she said.

Authorities were asking anyone with information to come forward. Williams said investigators are checking to see if surveillance cameras were working. Authorities didn’t immediately have any suspects in the shooting.

The area is mostly industrial but also home to several nightclubs with a smattering of homes. A regional airport is nearby along the Ohio River. The area is fairly desolate at night, with the exception of the nightlife scene and 24-hour gas stations. The road where the club sits was easily cordoned off by a single police cruiser and officer at either end.



First responders had problems reaching the shooting victims because the parking lots were full, Sgt. Eric Franz told the Cincinnati Enquirer.



Ohio Gov. John Kasich said on Twitter that he was “saddened to learn about last night’s shooting” and that he was offering the state’s assistance.



Cameo’s Facebook profile says it caters to college students on Friday nights, when anyone over 18 is allowed in, while Saturdays are “grown and sexy night” for ages 21 and older.