Ciara bares baby bump in topless photo shoot with Russell Wilson

A pregnant Ciara, Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson and Ciara’s 2-year-old son Future posed for an intimate photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar.

Ciara posed topless for a series of photos that included one with the whole family.

She posted the photo on Instagram and wrote, “Just The 4 Of Us.” In the photo, Ciara holds Future over her baby bump while Wilson holds her belly from behind her.

Just The 4 Of Us. ❤️

Ciara said Wilson is an extremely supportive partner.

“If someone’s not supporting you and your vision and your dreams, whether it’s your relationship partner, your friend, whomever, then you’ve got to make sure to keep it moving,” she said. “If people aren’t lifting you up, even if you’re the strongest person in the world, eventually it does chip away at you. You don’t even realize that you’re losing yourself.”

She added, “I don’t want to lose myself. I love myself too much. I love life too much.”

Ciara was once engaged to rapper Future, father of her son, but the two split in 2014. She married Wilson in a secret wedding in Cheshire, England in July.