Chris Evans and Jenny Slate break up

It’s over between Jenny Slate and Chris Evans.

The former “Saturday Night Live” actress and “Captain America” star split up a few weeks ago after less than a year of dating, reports ET.

A source close to the couple told ET that the breakup was amicable and that the two remain friends. Evans was recently spotted enjoying the game at the Super Bowl.

Slate and Evans started dating in last May and made their red carpet debut for Slate’s film “The Secret Life of Pets.” At the time, she told ET that Evans was helping her navigate her first big premiere and said of the hunky actor, “It’s kind of like I got my dream seventh grade boyfriend.”

The two will appear together in upcoming film “Gifted,” set for release on April 12.