Charlie Rose returning to "CBS This Morning" on Monday

“CBS This Morning” co-host Charlie Rose is returning to morning TV on Monday after undergoing heart surgery.

Rose said: “I can’t wait to see my friends at CTM who have been so gracious in sitting in for me and making up for the fact that I was not there,especially Gayle and Norah, and a special thanks to Anthony Mason who not only has done such a remarkable job filling in for me but also on my PBS show.

And for you – all of you – when I said that I was going in for the surgery I said to each of you, ‘stay close’ – and boy have you stayed close. The messages, the heartwarming well wishing, the sense of recover soon has all been memorable to me.”

In February, Rose wrote:

“Almost 15 years ago skilled surgeons replaced my aorta valve with a new replacement valve. It has served me well enabling me to live the vigorous, full, complete life you are all so familiar with. No one loves life more than I do. To continue to live this amazing life so full of challenges and friends, including so many of you in the audience, I have chosen to replace the valve with a new one. The timing is my choice.”

Now he’s ready to return and be part of the American conversation, Rose said.

“Thank you for staying close, thank you for being my friend, and thank you for being with me... I’ll see you Monday,” Rose said.

Charlie, we look forward to seeing you back at the table!