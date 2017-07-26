Charlie Rose talks about heart surgery on "Late Show": "I'm a bionic man"

Charlie Rose says he's a new man -- a "bionic man," in fact. The "CBS This Morning" co-host talked to Stephen Colbert on the "Late Show" about his heart surgery and his new aorta valve.

Rose underwent heart surgery in February to replace the valve. He told Colbert the procedure went well and said, "I have two artificial valves and I'm not sure what's next, but I'm ready."

Colbert played a clip on the "Late Late Show" from the CBS Upfront presentation in May that showed a very spry Rose (or a stunt double) doing flips on the set of "CBS This Morning."

"And get a load of Charlie Rose," Colbert said in the clip, as Rose responded, "I've got a brand new ticker, son."

Rose said of the surgery that doctors "went in there and gave me a new valve -- a cow valve." He added that his other valve is a pig valve and he joked, "I've got a pig and a cow competing to send blood to my heart."

Back on the set of "CBS This Morning," co-host Gayle King joked, "I've often wondered why you start mooing for no reason."