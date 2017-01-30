Chainsmokers announce debut album, tour

The Chainsmokers are up for three Grammy nominations after several hit singles, but they have never released an album.
That’s about to change. The duo announced that after response from fans, they will release their debut album this year via Columbia/Disruptor Records.
They also announced a 40-city tour called “Memories: Do Not Open,” right on the heels of the release of their new single, “Paris.”
April 13: Miami, Florida -- American Airlines Arena
April 14: Tampa, Florida -- Amalie Arena
April 15: North Charleston, South Carolina -- North Charleston Coliseum
April 18: Charlottesville, Virginia -- John Paul Jones Arena
April 20: Bridgeport, Connecticut -- Webster Bank Arena
April 21: Albany, New York -- Times Union Center
April 22: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania -- PPG Paints Arena
April 25: Cleveland, Ohio -- Wolstein Center
April 26: Cincinnati, Ohio -- U.S. Bank Arena
April 27: Detroit, Michigan -- Joe Louis Arena
April 28: Madison, Wisconsin -- Veterans Memorial Coliseum
April 29: Rosemont, Illinois -- Allstate Arena
April 30: Des Moines, Iowa -- Wells Fargo Arena
May 2: West Valley City, Utah -- Maverik Center
May 4: Sacramento, California -- Golden 1 Center
May 5: San Francisco, California -- Bill Graham Civic
May 6: San Francisco, California -- Bill Graham Civic
May 8: San Diego, California -- Valley View Casino Center
May 9: Glendale, Arizona -- Gila River Arena
May 11: San Antonio, Texas -- Freeman Coliseum
May 13: New Orleans, Louisiana -- Smoothie King Arena
May 16: Tulsa, Oklahoma -- OK Center
May 17: Kansas City, Missouri -- Sprint Center
May 18: St. Louis, Missouri -- Scottrade Center
May 19: Memphis, Tennessee -- FedEx Forum
May 20: Louisville, Kentucky -- KFC Yum! Center
May 23: Columbia, South Carolina -- Colonial Life Arena
May 24: Raleigh, North Carolina -- PNC Arena
May 25: Hampton, Virginia -- Hampton Coliseum
May 26: Columbia, Maryland -- Merriweather Post Pavilion
May 30: Toronto, Ontario -- Air Canada Centre
June 1: Montreal, Quebec -- Bell Centre
June 2: Boston, Massachusetts -- TD Garden
June 3: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania -- Liacouras Center
June 4: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania -- Liacouras Center
June 7: Providence, Rhode Island -- Dunkin Donuts Center
June 9: Queens, New York -- Forest Hills Stadium
June 10: Queens, New York -- Forest Hills Stadium