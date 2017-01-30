Chainsmokers announce debut album, tour

The Chainsmokers are up for three Grammy nominations after several hit singles, but they have never released an album.

That’s about to change. The duo announced that after response from fans, they will release their debut album this year via Columbia/Disruptor Records.

They also announced a 40-city tour called “Memories: Do Not Open,” right on the heels of the release of their new single, “Paris.”

April 13: Miami, Florida -- American Airlines Arena

April 14: Tampa, Florida -- Amalie Arena

April 15: North Charleston, South Carolina -- North Charleston Coliseum

April 18: Charlottesville, Virginia -- John Paul Jones Arena

April 20: Bridgeport, Connecticut -- Webster Bank Arena

