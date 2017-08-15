CBS News August 15, 2017, 10:59 AM

Massive tree falls on several people in New York's Central Park

A tree has fallen on top of several people in New York's Central Park.

NEW YORK -- A tree has fallen on top of several people in Central Park, CBS New York reports.

Firefighters and police responded around 10 a.m. to the park. 

The tree blocked a roadway in the park, prompting police to shut down the area to pedestrians, vehicles and bicycles until further notice.

According to police, a woman and three children sustained injuries in the crash. The extent of their wounds remains unknown at this time.

A photo posted on Twitter shows a group of Good Samaritans rescuing the victims from underneath the tree.

The Parks Department is sending crews to inspect and remove the tree.

