Carrie Fisher's autopsy completed, coroner confirms

Carrie Fisher’s autopsy has been completed.

The Los Angeles Coroner’s office confirms to ET that they conducted an examination on Fisher Friday morning, before releasing her body to “a mortuary selected by the family.”

Fisher died on Tuesday morning, days after going into cardiac arrest during a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was 60. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, died on Wednesday after a suspected stroke.

In a new interview, Todd Fisher, Carrie’s brother and Debbie’s son, said that he is hoping for a joint funeral for his late family members, though the decision hasn’t been finalized. Todd was spotted on Thursday at the Westwood Village Memorial Park and the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

“That is my preference,” he told E! News about a joint funeral. “Obviously it’s not finalized, but I think that sounds like a grand idea given the beautiful story between them.”

A source close to the family told ET on Friday that the family is in the process of making funeral plans, but there is no doubt that Carrie and Debbie will be laid to rest by each other’s side.

Todd previously told ET that his mother’s last words were that “she missed Carrie and wanted to be with her” just 15 minutes before having a stroke. An ambulance responded to a call from the 84-year-old actress’ Beverly Hills home at 1:02 p.m. on Wednesday and transported her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she later died.