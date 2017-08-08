Police warns drivers after pulling over car with too many balloons

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. -- Police in a Boston suburb are warning drivers to keep a clear view of the road after pulling over a driver whose vision was obstructed by balloons, CBS Boston reports.

Framingham police said they pulled the driver over Saturday. They shared a photo on their Facebook page:

Use common sense while driving. You should have all windows and windshield clear from obstruction. Avoid accidents by... Posted by Framingham Police Department on Sunday, August 6, 2017

"Use common sense while driving," the department wrote in the post. "You should have all windows and windshield clear from obstruction. Avoid accidents by having a clear picture of traffic and pedestrians around you."

They said the balloons were hanging out of the driver's passenger window.