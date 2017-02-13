Burberry confuses Dev Patel and Riz Ahmed at the BAFTAs

Fashion line Burberry hurried to issue an apology Monday for mistaking “Rogue One” star Riz Ahmed for “Lion” star Dev Patel in a celebratory tweet following Sundays BAFTAs.

A since-deleted tweet from the brand’s account read, “Celebrating the #EEBAFTAs in London this evening, Best Actor in a Supporting Role winner #DevPatel wears a @Burberry custom made navy tuxedo.”

The problem was that the photo attached to the tweet was actually of Ahmed. Adding insult to injury, Ahmed’s tuxedo was gray, not navy.

When Burberry can't tell the difference between two brown actors. pic.twitter.com/biOjKwMU6v — Paul Chowdhry (@paulchowdhry) February 13, 2017

“We have apologized directly to Dev and Riz for the mistake,” a statement from the company read. “We are incredibly sorry, it should not have happened. We are checking processes to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”