By Ned Ehrbar CBS News February 13, 2017, 3:18 PM

Burberry confuses Dev Patel and Riz Ahmed at the BAFTAs

Dev Patel attends the 8th Annual Governors Awards hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on November 12, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Fashion line Burberry hurried to issue an apology Monday for mistaking “Rogue One” star Riz Ahmed for “Lion” star Dev Patel in a celebratory tweet following Sundays BAFTAs. 

A since-deleted tweet from the brand’s account read, “Celebrating the #EEBAFTAs in London this evening, Best Actor in a Supporting Role winner #DevPatel wears a @Burberry custom made navy tuxedo.”

The problem was that the photo attached to the tweet was actually of Ahmed. Adding insult to injury, Ahmed’s tuxedo was gray, not navy. 

“We have apologized directly to Dev and Riz for the mistake,” a statement from the company read. “We are incredibly sorry, it should not have happened. We are checking processes to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

