Brie Larson explains not clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars

Many viewers read Brie Larson’s decision not to applaud Casey Affleck’s Oscar win as a form of protest -- and she’s not suggesting they’re off-base.

The Oscar-winning actress did not explicitly confirm that her lack of applause meant to express her opinion about Affleck, though she did not correct those that interpreted it that way.

“I think that whatever it was that I did onstage kind of spoke for itself,” she told Vanity Fair at the “Kong: Skull Island” premiere. “I’ve said all that I need to say about that topic.”

At the ceremony last month, Larson presented Affleck with the Oscar for Best Actor -- for his role in “Manchester by the Sea” -- then stood back with her arms at her sides as the audience applauded. Viewers on social media quickly took note, pointing out Larson’s history of being an advocate for victims of sexual assault.

My aesthetic: Brie Larson not clapping for literal trash hole casey affleck pic.twitter.com/Ci5LWXLkCr — Tyler Struble (@tyler_struble) February 27, 2017

All award season Brie Larson, who starred in a movie about sexual assault, had to present Casey Affleck all his awards. pic.twitter.com/L2WbQvSJNv — Marnie (@ChrnclsOfMarnia) February 27, 2017

At last year’s Oscars, the actress hugged each abuse survivor featured in Lady Gaga’s performance as they exited the stage.

Affleck was sued for sexual harassment by two women who worked on his film “I’m Still Here,” though both lawsuits were settled out of court.