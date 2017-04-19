Brie Larson's "Captain Marvel" finds its directors

“Captain Marvel,” one of the next additions to Marvel Entertainment’s cinematic universe, has found its captains.

The film -- which will star Oscar-winner Brie Larson as the titular superhero, also known as Maj. Carol Danvers -- will be co-directed by Anna Bowden and Ryan Fleck, Marvel announced Wednesday. Bowden and Fleck are the directing team behind critically acclaimed indie fare like “Half Nelson” starring Ryan Gosling and “Mississippi Grind” starring Ryan Reynolds.

“Captain Marvel” will mark Marvel’s first female-led superhero movie. The character -- who gets her superpowers from a fusion of alien and human DNA -- first appeared in comics in 1968.

The film, which begins filming in February, is slated to be released March 8, 2019. “Guardians of the Galaxy” co-writer Nicole Perlman has teamed with Meg LeFauve for the script.