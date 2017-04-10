Report: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk welcome baby girl

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have reportedly welcomed their baby girl.

Though Shayk has remained mum about any baby news on social media, posting throwback modeling shots instead of family photos, People reports that the couple had a daughter two weeks ago.

Shayk and Cooper’s baby is the first child for both the Russian model, 31, and the “American Hustle” actor, 42, who have been dating since spring 2015.

Shayk strutted the catwalk with her baby bump at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion show; she was spotted shortly thereafter sporting a giant emerald and diamond sparkler on her ring finger.