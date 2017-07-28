18-year-old woman's body found at base of Wash. waterfall

Authorities said on Thursday that they had found the body of an 18-year-old woman swept over a waterfall in Washington state.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said the woman was found in a pool of water Thursday at the base of the lower falls at Wallace Falls State Park northeast of Seattle.

Officials said the woman, a local community college student from Las Vegas, had climbed out past an observation fence onto an island above the upper falls on Wednesday.

As they returned, the friends heard a scream and splash behind them, and their friend was gone.

The search for the victim was suspended on Wednesday evening due to darkness and slippery conditions, but resumed on Thursday.