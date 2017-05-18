Bobby Moynihan leaving "SNL" for new CBS sitcom

With his new sitcom, "Me, Myself & I," officially added to the CBS fall schedule, longtime "Saturday Night Live" player Bobby Moynihan is bidding adieu to 30 Rock.

With nine years under his belt, Moynihan is the second-longest running "SNL" cast-member after Keenan Thompson, who has been with the show for 14 years. Moynihan will bring his tenure on the sketch comedy mainstay to a close with this weekend's season finale, hosted by Dwayne Johnson.

Moynihan joked about his complicated schedule at Wednesday's CBS upfront presentation, explaining that he had to get back to rehearsals because "you do not want to keep the Rock waiting."

He then posted a photo to Instagram of Johnson and the "SNL" staff along with the caption, "Last pitch of the season!"

This fall, Moynihan will join CBS in "Me, Myself & I" alongside John Larroquette. Moynihan, Larroquette and Jack Dylan Grazer will star as one character at different points in his life. The sitcom premieres Monday, Oct. 30.