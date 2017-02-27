CBS/AP February 27, 2017, 6:11 PM

BMW in which Tupac Shakur was fatally shot is for sale for $1.5M

42 Photos

A black BMW, riddled with bullet holes, sits in the police impound lot Sunday, Sept. 8, 1996, in Las Vegas. Rapper Tupac Shakur was shot and critically wounded while riding in the car driven by Death Row Records chairman Marion Knight.

AP Photo/Lennox McLendon

LOS ANGELES -- The car in which rapper Tupac Shakur was fatally shot is for sale, with an asking price of $1.5 million. 

California memorabilia dealer Moments in Time has listed the 1996 BMW 750iL that once belonged to Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight on its website

It’s advertised as “The Car in which Tupac Shakur was Killed.” The website features several pictures of the black vehicle.

Shakur was riding with Knight in the car when he was shot during a drive-by attack in Las Vegas in September 1996. He died six days later at the age of 25.

The listing doesn’t offer details on the car’s history in the years since Shakur’s killing. But a check of the vehicle identification number provided shows it has been well-used, with more than 92,000 miles on the odometer. 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in U.S.

Popular