Blake Lively to star in mystery from “Big Little Lies” author

Blake Lively is ready to solve a mystery.

The former "Gossip Girl" star has signed on to lead in CBS Films' adaptation of "Big Little Lies" author Liane Moriarty's bestseller "The Husband's Secret."

Lively will also serve as an executive producer on the project, with Depth of Field partners Chris and Paul Weitz and Andrew Miano producing. The adaptation is currently out to potential directors.

The story centers around Cecilia Fitzpatrick (Lively), a suburban perfectionist who finds a mysterious note from her husband that she is to open in the event of his death, even though he's still alive.

"Liane Moriarty has established herself as one of the defining voices of the modern woman, and Blake Lively's unique combination of vulnerability, strength and extraordinary talent makes her the perfect actress to realize Moriarty's creation," CBS Films president Terry Press said in a statement.