Billy Ray Cyrus opens up on Miley Cyrus’ new music

Billy Ray Cyrus couldn't be a prouder dad when it comes to the new music daughter Miley Cyrus is putting out.

"I'm so excited about this album. Miley really leaned into her roots," Billy Ray told ET during an extensive interview.

"There's a lot of influences in Miley's roots ... the sounds that were roaring out of our house and the people that was coming through our house as great songwriters -- Carl Perkins and Waylon [Jennings], Hank Cochran, some of the greatest songwriters in the world," the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer explained.

"I think Miley absorbed a lot of those sounds and a lot of that conversation," he said of a meeting with Jennings in particular. "She comes down with her guitar and he shows her [how to play] 'Good Hearted Woman.' On a guitar, you absorb that stuff. It becomes part of who you are."

As for his daughter's announcement in a recent interview that she'd abstained from marijuana for at least three weeks while working on the new album, Billy Ray says he's all for it.

"She's firing off all cylinders. Her thoughts, her instincts, everything is at the top of its game," he said. "Sometimes you have to clear out the junk. And then you realize what's most important. Whatever is going on, it's working for her."

"As a dad, I see Miley really just functioning on, like, a figure and a joy for life," he said. "I don't know how to break it down more than just the fact that I see a joy in her spirit and something coming from within that is just pure beauty, if you will."