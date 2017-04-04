By Andrea Park CBS News April 4, 2017, 4:26 PM

Beyonce debuts new video as anniversary gift to Jay Z

Jay Z and Beyonce attend the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015, in New York City.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Even being pregnant with twins won’t stop Beyonce from going the extra mile. 

The singer celebrated her ninth wedding anniversary with Jay Z by releasing a new video as well as a playlist on the rapper’s streaming service, Tidal. 

Beyonce dropped a new music video for her 2015 song “Die with You.” The video includes intimate clips from videos of the singer and her husband on vacations -- on yachts and private planes -- and at home, celebrating holidays. 

The next anniversary will surely be even more special: Next year will mark 10 years of marriage for the couple, who tied the knot in a tiny ceremony in Tribeca in 2008. They’ll also have two more children with which to celebrate, as Beyonce announced in February with an over-the-top photo shoot that their family is “growing by two.” 

Beyonce’s playlist is called “IV EVER EVER.” “IV” alludes to the number four, which hold significance for the couple: Jay Z and Beyonce were born on the fourth of December and September, respectively, and their daughter is named Blue Ivy -- after “IV.” 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  • Andrea Park On Twitter»

    Andrea is an entertainment producer at CBSNews.com

Featured in Entertainment

Popular