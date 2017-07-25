Barbara Sinatra, widow of Frank Sinatra, is dead at 90

LOS ANGELES -- Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra and a prominent advocate for abused children, has died of natural causes. She was 90.

John Thoresen, director of the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center, says the late philanthropist died Tuesday at her Rancho Mirage, California, home.

A former model and Las Vegas showgirl, Barbara Sinatra was a prominent Palm Springs socialite in her own right before she married Sinatra in 1976. Before that, she was married to Zeppo Marx from 1959 to 1973.

She wrote about her marriage to Sinatra in her 2011 book, "Lady Blue Eyes: My Life with Frank." They remained wed until his death in 1998; their 22-year-long marriage was his longest.

Together they founded the center that bears her name.

The nonprofit has provided therapy to more than 20,000 young victims of physical, sexual and emotional abuse since opening in 1986.

Thoresen says Sinatra remained active at the center until recently, raising funds and visiting with the children.