More controversy for Balch Springs Police after 2016 tasing video leaked

DALLAS -- A video leaked to a television station shows a white Dallas-area police sergeant using a stun gun on a handcuffed black suspect, bringing a police department back into the spotlight just weeks after a white officer from the same department was charged with murder in the shooting of an unarmed black teenager.

The video, which was anonymously mailed to KDFW-TV, shows an April 2016 incident in which the unnamed Balch Springs sergeant shocks the handcuffed suspect and tells him not to pull away. The sergeant seen in the video is not the same officer charged in the teen's death.



Department officials said in a statement Tuesday that outside agencies had reviewed the video and a decision was made not to file criminal charges.



The leaked footage comes as the U.S. Department of Justice investigates possible civil rights issues related to the shooting death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards by a Balch Springs officer.