“Bachelor in Paradise” to resume production, no evidence of misconduct found

Production will resume on the current season of the reality series "Bachelor in Paradise" following a pause due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

No cast member misbehaved or was in jeopardy on the Mexico set of the series, producer Warner Bros. said Tuesday after a review of show videotape.

"As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of 'Bachelor in Paradise' in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously," a statement from Warner Bros. Television read. "The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly."

"Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed," the statement continued.

"Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy."

The statement concluded by announcing that production on the current season of "Bachelor in Paradise" would be resuming and that the studio plans "to implement certain changes to the show's policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants."

The studio did not elaborate on what those policies and procedures would be.

"Bachelor in Paradise" contestant Corinne Olympios had previously said that she was a "victim" who was seeking therapy for what she called the physical and emotional trauma she experienced on June 4 during production of the reality series. Olympios' attorney, Martin Singer, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The show's host, Chris Harrison, was quick to respond to the news, thanking fans for their "patience, trust and loyalty" in a tweet Tuesday.