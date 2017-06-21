“Bachelor in Paradise” contestant’s lawyer disputes findings

LOS ANGELES -- An attorney for "Bachelor in Paradise" contestant Corinne Olympios dismissed findings from Warner Bros. released Tuesday that no cast member had misbehaved or was in danger on the reality series' Mexico set and vowed an independent investigation that he said will include additional witnesses.

Production on the "Bachelor" spinoff had been suspended during the probe but will now resume, Warner said in a statement. ABC immediately said that the reality series will air this summer as planned.

The studio's investigation -- conducted with an outside law firm -- found that the footage "does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member," Warner said in a statement.

But last week, Olympios said she was a "victim" who was seeking therapy for what she called the physical and emotional trauma she experienced on the set June 4 but had little memory of.

"It needs to be made crystal clear that production of 'Bachelor in Paradise' was shut down because of multiple complaints" from producers and crew members on the set but not from Olympios, Martin Singer, her attorney, said in a statement.

"It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal investigation, would state that no wrongdoing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard," Singer said.