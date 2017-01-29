By Andrea Park CBS News January 29, 2017, 9:13 PM

Ashton Kutcher opens SAG Awards with remarks on travel ban

Ashton Kutcher speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher set the tone for the night at the SAG Awards on Sunday when he made remarks on President Trump’s controversial travel ban. 

After short introductions from Kerry Washington, Jeff Bridges, Sterling K. Brown and Ellie Kemper on how they identify as actors and are proud of their union, Kutcher took the stage to present the night’s first award. 

He said, “Hello to everyone watching at home and in airports that belong in my America. You are part of the fabric of who we are, and we love you and welcome you empathically.”

The actor has been tweeting his disapproval of Trump’s executive order to indefinitely suspend the United States’ Syrian refugees program and suspend all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days.

Kutcher tweeted earlier on Sunday about his wife, Mila Kunis, who is from Ukraine, “My wife came to this country on a refugee visa in the middle of the Cold War! My blood is boiling right now!” 

He added, “We have never been a nation built on fear. Compassion that is the root ethic of America. Our differences are fundamental 2R sustainability.”

Later in the night, other actors slammed the immigration order. 

Julia Louis-Dreyfus said, “This immigrant ban is a blemish and it is un-American,” while Sarah Paulson urged viewers to donate to the ACLU. 

