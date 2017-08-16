CBS/AP August 16, 2017, 9:19 AM

Army, Coast Guard launch search for missing Black Hawk crew

U.S. Army soldiers get ready to land a Black Hawk helicopter during an exercise in Mikyciai, Lithuania, June 17, 2017.

Reuters/Ints Kalnins

HONOLULU -- The U.S. Coast Guard and Army are searching for five missing service members off the coast of Hawaii after losing communication with a Black Hawk helicopter, the Coast Guard said Wednesday.

Personnel at Wheeler Army Airfield near Honolulu told the Coast Guard that it lost contact with the crew of a UH-60 helicopter during a training exercise Tuesday night, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

Responding teams reported spotting a debris field about 2 miles west of Kaena Point, Oahu, shortly before 11:30 p.m., the release said.

An airplane, two helicopters and several boats are being used in the search across an area with light winds and 2-foot seas.

Two Black Hawk crews were conducting training between Kaena Point and Oahu's Dillingham Airfield at the time communications were lost, officials said.

