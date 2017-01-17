The all new
By Ned Ehrbar CBS News January 17, 2017, 11:31 AM

Apple: Original content planned to compete with Spotify, Netflix

Apple Music reportedly reached 10 million paid subscribers in its first six months.

Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Apple is looking to expand its foray into original video content with a new push for scripted content, a move that should make Spotify very nervous. 

The company previously announced plans for non-scripted properties like the competition series “Planet of the Apps” and James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke,” but a report by the Wall Street Journal suggests Apple has more ambitious plans in store.

The scripted shows would be available via the company’s paid subscription Apple Music service in a bid to set itself apart from its main competitor, Spotify. Apple has been in talks with producers and marketing executives to both purchase and promote shows to stream to its subscriber base. 

The company plans to unveil its originals scripted content by the end of 2017, including a small number of original series and potentially original movies. 

