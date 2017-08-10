Anthony Scaramucci rips reporter after explosive comments published

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci on Wednesday night accused Ryan Lizza of the New Yorker of taping a phone conversation with him without his permission.

In a pair of tweets, Scaramucci, who was fired 10 days after he was hired by the White House, compared Lizza to Linda Tripp, who secretly recorded phone conversations with Monica Lewinsky about her relationship with President Clinton in the 1990s.

.@RyanLizza is the Linda Tripp of 2017. People know. And he is up at night not being able to live with himself. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 10, 2017

He was referring to the phone conversation he came under fire for in which he told Lizza that he believed that Priebus had leaked information about a dinner he attended with the president and used a vulgar colloquialism to say that Priebus had tried to block him for months,

Scaramucci said that Lizza taped the call without his permission.

Yes. He absolutely taped the call without my permission. #lowlife https://t.co/fTDcBw4vcT — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 10, 2017

A phone call in Washington, D.C., however, can be recorded without the other party's consent.

Scaramucci is slated to appear as a guest on Stephen Colbert's "The Late Show" on Monday night.