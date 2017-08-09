Anthony Scaramucci heading to Stephen Colbert's "Late Show"

LOS ANGELES -- Anthony Scaramucci will be a guest on Stephen Colbert's late-night show next week, the comic and CBS announced Wednesday.

The network said Wednesday that Scaramucci will appear on Colbert's "The Late Show" on Monday, August 14.

Stephen Colbert took to Twitter to make the announcement -- and included the hashtag #TheMooch

On Monday 8/14 Anthony Scaramucci will be my guest on @colbertlateshow. This is just a heads up for our censors to get ready! #themooch — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) August 9, 2017

The former White House communications director lost his job with President Trump's administration July 31, after only 11 days in the job. His firing came after he gave an expletive-filled interview with The New Yorker's Ryan Lizza.

On Wednesday night, Scaramucci tweeted calling Lizza the "Linda Tripp of 2017." and wrote that Lizza did not get permission from him to tape the call.

.@RyanLizza is the Linda Tripp of 2017. People know. And he is up at night not being able to live with himself. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 10, 2017

Yes. He absolutely taped the call without my permission. #lowlife https://t.co/fTDcBw4vcT — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 10, 2017

Scaramucci had been scheduled to make other public appearances, including at the Politicon political convention in Southern California, but the financier canceled. He retweeted Colbert's announcement.

Colbert's gleeful focus on the Trump White House has given his show a late-night ratings lead, and landing Scaramucci is a coup for the host.

In fact, Colbert gave Scaramucci a tongue-in-cheek musical sendoff with a modern spin of classic rock song "The Bohemian Rhapsody."

You can watch the segment in the YouTube video below around the 6 minute 30 second mark: