Annual Roots Picnic lineup announced

The lineup for this year’s Roots Picnic music festival in Philadelphia has been announced, and Pharrell and The Roots are headlining.

It’s the 10th annual Roots Picnic, and Roots manager Shawn Gee told Billboard, “Ten years ago this started as a concept, an idea, a conversation between me, Tarik (Black Thought), Ahmir (Questlove) and Rich (Nichols). It’s amazing that it has grown into such a valued piece of the cultural landscape of our hometown of Philadelphia.”

The event will take place at Festival Piers at Penn’s Landing on June 3, 2017.

Here’s who’s playing:

Pharrell & The Roots

Lil Wayne

Solange

21 Savage

Kimbra

Black Thought & J Period Live Mixtape Featuring Fat Joe Mobb Deep Scott Storch

Thundercat

Virgil Abloh

Pete Rock

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

James Vincent McMorrow

NoName

Gilles Peterson Featuring Mc Earl Zinger

Khalid

Michael Kiwanuka

DJ Spinna

PNB Rock

Tunji Ige

Anthony Somebody

DJ N.O.C.