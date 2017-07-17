Ann Coulter says she'd have given up Delta Air Lines seat if asked

Ann Coulter said she would have switched seats with another Delta Air Lines passenger if only she was asked.

The conservative commentator and author made that comment on CBSN Monday as she continues to fight with the airline over being moved from an aisle seat to a window seat on a New York-to-Florida flight Saturday.

"I was sitting in the boarding area for 90 minutes," Coulter told CBS News correspondent Tony Dokoupil. "They could have called me up and asked me. I'd be happy to move for a soldier, an old person, a sick person, an air marshal, perhaps. I might even say, 'Sure, I'll move just cause this woman wants to sit next to her husband.' But I'd like to be asked, and that didn't happen."

Coulter took to Twitter Saturday, saying in a tweetstorm that Delta gave her "extra room" seat without explanation to a woman she described as "dachshund-legged." On Sunday, she continued, likening Delta employees to animal handlers, prison guards and officers with East Germany's secret police, known as the Stasi.

.@Delta employee questionnaire: What is your ideal job: Prison guard? Animal handler? Stasi policeman? All of the above: HIRED! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

Delta apologized Sunday for moving Coulter within the exit row where she was seated and said it would refund the $30 she paid for extra legroom. The carrier said Coulter was "inadvertently" moved to the window seat while trying to accommodate other passengers' seating requests.

Delta said the flight departed without incident, but it also criticized Coulter's response, saying her "insults" about other customers and employees are "unacceptable and unnecessary."

@AnnCoulter We're sorry you did not receive the preferred seat you paid for and will refund your $30. (cont.) — Delta (@Delta) July 16, 2017

@AnnCoulter Additionally, your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary. — Delta (@Delta) July 16, 2017

On Monday, Coulter said she "carefully booked" the "very desirable" seat she wanted and that the seat she was moved to had less legroom.

"It's these arbitrary changes and being bossed around on a plane and not being able to say anything and having to just sit there and take it that is driving people crazy," she said. "The airlines act as if they have no need to be nice to their customers."

But she thinks there will be blue skies ahead in her future travels.

"They will be blue," she said. "I'll fly JetBlue."